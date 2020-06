Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

353 Hazelnut Lane Available 09/01/20 Charming dollhouse! Very rare single story Oakley rental opportunity! - Charming single story Oakley rental opportunity! A rare find! Ideal end of court location! Close to shopping, schools and downtown! Updated landscaping! Side yard patio with sitting area! Sharp dining area adjoins family room with brick fireplace, floor to ceiling wood fascia and stunning wood laminate floors! Huge custom wall mirror accents the open room! Kitchen with stove, microwave and dishwasher. One guest bedroom and joint bathroom. Large master bedroom with custom wood doors leading to rear deck and yard. Spacious and private rear yard with cement patio and deck! Two car garage! Gardner included! A Must See!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4202661)