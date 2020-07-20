Amenities

16 Puffin Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Solar Home in Oakley! - Beautiful Oakley home, perfect for entertaining! This solar-powered house has it all - open floor plan, gorgeous kitchen with all appliances included, quiet neighborhood in prime location that's close to everything: schools, parks and minutes from downtown Oakley. 4 bedroom 2.5 bath that's spacious yet cozy with room for everyone. Look no further, you have found your perfect place. If interested in this property, apply at www.bluelinepm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5968841)