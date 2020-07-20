All apartments in Norwalk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15930 Elaine Ave

15930 Elaine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15930 Elaine Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
15930 Elaine Ave Available 03/01/19 Do not look past this Four bedroom home in Norwalk!!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for you!!! The spacious living room has laminate flooring and a large window which lets lots of natural lighting in. The Dining room is perfect for hosting your family dinners!! The large kitchen includes a stove and a dishwasher and the cabinets provide lots of space. As you walk down the hallway you find the spacious bedrooms that all include laminate flooring and spacious closets. The first bathroom has a beautiful vanity and a full bathtub. The second bathroom located in the master bedroom has a shower. The Backyard is very spacious and perfect for your family bbq, gardening or relaxing with a glass of wine. It includes a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups are available in the garage. Make this your home!!!

Pet Policy: No pets allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single Family Home
Year Built:
Utilities Included: Gardening
Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher
Garage / Parking: Two car garage
Flooring: Laminate flooring, Tile
Yard: Backyard
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)
* Click Apply Now
* Complete the Online Application Form
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4671704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15930 Elaine Ave have any available units?
15930 Elaine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 15930 Elaine Ave have?
Some of 15930 Elaine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15930 Elaine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15930 Elaine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15930 Elaine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15930 Elaine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15930 Elaine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15930 Elaine Ave offers parking.
Does 15930 Elaine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15930 Elaine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15930 Elaine Ave have a pool?
No, 15930 Elaine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15930 Elaine Ave have accessible units?
No, 15930 Elaine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15930 Elaine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15930 Elaine Ave has units with dishwashers.
