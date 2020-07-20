Amenities

15930 Elaine Ave Available 03/01/19 Do not look past this Four bedroom home in Norwalk!!! - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for you!!! The spacious living room has laminate flooring and a large window which lets lots of natural lighting in. The Dining room is perfect for hosting your family dinners!! The large kitchen includes a stove and a dishwasher and the cabinets provide lots of space. As you walk down the hallway you find the spacious bedrooms that all include laminate flooring and spacious closets. The first bathroom has a beautiful vanity and a full bathtub. The second bathroom located in the master bedroom has a shower. The Backyard is very spacious and perfect for your family bbq, gardening or relaxing with a glass of wine. It includes a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hookups are available in the garage. Make this your home!!!



Pet Policy: No pets allowed

Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single Family Home

Year Built:

Utilities Included: Gardening

Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher

Garage / Parking: Two car garage

Flooring: Laminate flooring, Tile

Yard: Backyard

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements)

* Click Apply Now

* Complete the Online Application Form

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application (if applicable)

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



(RLNE4671704)