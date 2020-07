Amenities

w/d hookup garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on a corner lot in the city of Norwalk. This home features include spacious floorplan, kitchen with lots of storage space, washer and dryer hookups, large bedrooms, updated fixures, french doors in living room that open to a large backyard, perfect for family atherings. 2 car garage with a long driveway. Centrally located near major freeways shopping centers and schools.