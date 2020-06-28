All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 12235-12245 Alondra Bl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
12235-12245 Alondra Bl
Last updated May 16 2020 at 8:44 AM

12235-12245 Alondra Bl

12235 Alondra Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12235 Alondra Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
BBQ Area, Gated Community, Granite counter tops newly renovated cabinets, Stove, Stainless steel sinks, large bedrooms, Air conditioning ceiling fans in bedrooms, Your very own reserved parking space, Laundry area facilities, Near 605, 710, and 5 Freeways, Park & Bus-line, Vertical Blinds, Uncovered Carport Parking, Convenient Laundry Facilities, Located Close to Schools, and Cerritos College, Shopping Center, Ceiling Fans, Cable Ready, Large Floor Plans, Professional Management, Sparkling Pool.
.

Amenities: BBQ Area, Gated Community, Granite counter tops newly renovated cabinets, Stove, Stainless steel sinks, large bedrooms, Air conditioning ceiling fans in bedrooms, Your very own reserved parking space, Laundry area facilities, Vertical Blinds, Uncovered Carport Parking, Convenient Laundry Facilities, Ceiling Fans, Cable Ready, Large Floor Plans, Professional Management, Sparkling Pool.
Parking: 1 Parking Spot
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/norwalk-0-bed-1-bath/6405/

IT490513 - IT49MC6405

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl have any available units?
12235-12245 Alondra Bl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl have?
Some of 12235-12245 Alondra Bl's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12235-12245 Alondra Bl currently offering any rent specials?
12235-12245 Alondra Bl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12235-12245 Alondra Bl pet-friendly?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Bl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl offer parking?
Yes, 12235-12245 Alondra Bl offers parking.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Bl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl have a pool?
Yes, 12235-12245 Alondra Bl has a pool.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl have accessible units?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Bl does not have accessible units.
Does 12235-12245 Alondra Bl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12235-12245 Alondra Bl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 BedroomsNorwalk 2 Bedrooms
Norwalk Apartments with BalconyNorwalk Dog Friendly Apartments
Norwalk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles