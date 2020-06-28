12235-12245 Alondra Bl

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

BBQ Area, Gated Community, Granite counter tops newly renovated cabinets, Stove, Stainless steel sinks, large bedrooms, Air conditioning ceiling fans in bedrooms, Your very own reserved parking space, Laundry area facilities, Near 605, 710, and 5 Freeways, Park & Bus-line, Vertical Blinds, Uncovered Carport Parking, Convenient Laundry Facilities, Located Close to Schools, and Cerritos College, Shopping Center, Ceiling Fans, Cable Ready, Large Floor Plans, Professional Management, Sparkling Pool.

.



Amenities: BBQ Area, Gated Community, Granite counter tops newly renovated cabinets, Stove, Stainless steel sinks, large bedrooms, Air conditioning ceiling fans in bedrooms, Your very own reserved parking space, Laundry area facilities, Vertical Blinds, Uncovered Carport Parking, Convenient Laundry Facilities, Ceiling Fans, Cable Ready, Large Floor Plans, Professional Management, Sparkling Pool.

Parking: 1 Parking Spot

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/norwalk-0-bed-1-bath/6405/



IT490513 - IT49MC6405