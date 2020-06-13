Apartment List
/
CA
/
north tustin
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

176 Apartments for rent in North Tustin, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11242 Skyline Drive
11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
8100 sqft
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.
Results within 1 mile of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Cabrillo Park
25 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,735
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sherman Oaks
5 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
123-C S. Cross Creek Road
123 S Cross Creek Rd, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in Orange! Available 6/12! - This charming two bedroom home offers an open living floor plan and private balcony. Located on the first floor. It includes two single car garages and washer dryer hookups.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Tustin Avenue
1 Unit Available
521-591 N. Tustin Ave.
521 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,375
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to several major freeways along with public transportation, schools, parks and fine dining. Call Today!!!. .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10930 PHILLIPS Street
10930 Phillips Street, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2700 sqft
LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON A PREMIUM PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS* CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, WINDOW BLINDS* NEWER CARPET* GOURMET KITCHEN

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8514 E Baker Hill Road
8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
882 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
147 N Mine Canyon Road
147 North Mine Canyon Road, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
875 sqft
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange , CA. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5722 E Stillwater Avenue
5722 East Stillwater Avenue, Orange, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
video walkthrough tour: https://youtu.be/Z5svP4dLdxM Located in the Foothills of Orange, this stylish SINGLE LEVEL, on the GROUND FLOOR with NO STEPS is well-maintained, clean, & move-in ready.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
328 S California Street
328 South California Street, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1578 sqft
This great family home is on one of the most desirable quiet, tree-lined streets in Orange. This mid-century home is super clean.

1 of 39

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
2918 Sleeper Avenue
2918 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.
Results within 5 miles of North Tustin
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
5 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
11 Units Available
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,944
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,512
1312 sqft
Access to I-5 and CA-57, along Chapman Ave. Not far from The Outlets at Orange. Large 1-2 bedroom units, some with loft. Full-size W/D, nine- or 12-foot ceilings, Shaker-style cabinets. 24-hr fitness center. Covered parking.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Irvine Business Complex
52 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Southeast Anaheim
40 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Platinum Triangle
19 Units Available
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,577
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,791
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
1115 sqft
Updated, sleek and modern. Located in the desirable Platinum Triangle District. Updated stainless steel appliance. On-site amenities including media room, gym, pool, wine room and fire pit. Walk-in closets. Pet-friendly property.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Irvine Business Complex
43 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,845
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Tustin, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Tustin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 BedroomsNorth Tustin Apartments with Balcony
North Tustin Apartments with GymNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with PoolNorth Tustin Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles