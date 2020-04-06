Ranch style living in prestigious North Tustin St. Hubert Woods neighborhood. Double doors lead you to a spacious interior. Living Room overlooks the backyard with mature trees. The formal Dining Room is great for entertaining. Family room offers a cozy fireplace. The spacious secondary bedrooms are in the left wing of the house. The right wing includes the Master Bedroom that offers closets with lots of storage and a sitting room that leads into the backyard. Home offers a Bonus/Game room that can be used as a bedroom with a separate side entry. Circular driveway offers lots of parking. New paint and new carpet. Distinguished Tustin Schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have any available units?
18092 Allegheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 18092 Allegheny Drive have?
Some of 18092 Allegheny Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18092 Allegheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18092 Allegheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.