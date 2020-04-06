All apartments in North Tustin
Find more places like 18092 Allegheny Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Tustin, CA
/
18092 Allegheny Drive
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

18092 Allegheny Drive

18092 Allegheny Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Tustin
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18092 Allegheny Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

parking
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Ranch style living in prestigious North Tustin St. Hubert Woods neighborhood. Double doors lead you to a spacious interior. Living Room overlooks the backyard with mature trees. The formal Dining Room is great for entertaining. Family room offers a cozy fireplace. The spacious secondary bedrooms are in the left wing of the house. The right wing includes the Master Bedroom that offers closets with lots of storage and a sitting room that leads into the backyard. Home offers a Bonus/Game room that can be used as a bedroom with a separate side entry. Circular driveway offers lots of parking. New paint and new carpet. Distinguished Tustin Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have any available units?
18092 Allegheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 18092 Allegheny Drive have?
Some of 18092 Allegheny Drive's amenities include parking, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18092 Allegheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18092 Allegheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18092 Allegheny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18092 Allegheny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18092 Allegheny Drive offers parking.
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18092 Allegheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have a pool?
No, 18092 Allegheny Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 18092 Allegheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18092 Allegheny Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18092 Allegheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18092 Allegheny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

North Tustin 2 BedroomsNorth Tustin 3 Bedrooms
North Tustin Apartments with BalconyNorth Tustin Apartments with Parking
North Tustin Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CATemescal Valley, CAWalnut, CACoto de Caza, CALakeland Village, CAWest Carson, CADuarte, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles