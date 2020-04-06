18092 Allegheny Drive

Amenities

parking fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities game room parking

Ranch style living in prestigious North Tustin St. Hubert Woods neighborhood. Double doors lead you to a spacious interior. Living Room overlooks the backyard with mature trees. The formal Dining Room is great for entertaining. Family room offers a cozy fireplace. The spacious secondary bedrooms are in the left wing of the house. The right wing includes the Master Bedroom that offers closets with lots of storage and a sitting room that leads into the backyard. Home offers a Bonus/Game room that can be used as a bedroom with a separate side entry. Circular driveway offers lots of parking. New paint and new carpet. Distinguished Tustin Schools.