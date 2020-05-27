All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

18071 Beneta Way

18071 Beneta Way · (714) 418-3427
Location

18071 Beneta Way, North Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Presenting a Wonderful Opportunity to save $$ during these tough times. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room and kitchen with full size stove/oven, approximately 1200 sq ft. of living space. …Plenty of backyard space and free parking. This property would be a perfect opportunity for 2 couples to merge under one roof to temporarily cut living expenses and catch up financially. All utilities included: electricity, gas, water and trash so no need to activate any accounts with water, gas or electric company. And free laundry on premises (available weekends only). The property is offered month-month ($2400/month with small fully refundable security deposit of $1000). The property is separate from the front house and has its own entrance. Located in a quiet, safe and beautiful Tustin neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18071 Beneta Way have any available units?
18071 Beneta Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18071 Beneta Way have?
Some of 18071 Beneta Way's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18071 Beneta Way currently offering any rent specials?
18071 Beneta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18071 Beneta Way pet-friendly?
No, 18071 Beneta Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 18071 Beneta Way offer parking?
Yes, 18071 Beneta Way does offer parking.
Does 18071 Beneta Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18071 Beneta Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18071 Beneta Way have a pool?
No, 18071 Beneta Way does not have a pool.
Does 18071 Beneta Way have accessible units?
No, 18071 Beneta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18071 Beneta Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 18071 Beneta Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18071 Beneta Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 18071 Beneta Way does not have units with air conditioning.
