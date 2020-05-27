18071 Beneta Way

Amenities

Presenting a Wonderful Opportunity to save $$ during these tough times. There are 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with large living room and kitchen with full size stove/oven, approximately 1200 sq ft. of living space. …Plenty of backyard space and free parking. This property would be a perfect opportunity for 2 couples to merge under one roof to temporarily cut living expenses and catch up financially. All utilities included: electricity, gas, water and trash so no need to activate any accounts with water, gas or electric company. And free laundry on premises (available weekends only). The property is offered month-month ($2400/month with small fully refundable security deposit of $1000). The property is separate from the front house and has its own entrance. Located in a quiet, safe and beautiful Tustin neighborhood.