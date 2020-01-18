1672 Rainbow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

Single story pool home. 3 bdr + family room. Formal dining room and living room with dual fireplace! Both rooms have sliders and pool view for indoor outdoor flow. Ugrgades include scraped ceilings, italian porcelein tile, ceiling fans, wood shutters, remodeled baths with tile, lots of cabinet space, granite countertops and newer appliances in kitchen. Garage has built in cabinets and features a large driveway, even RV parking. Tustin unified school district, Red Hill for elementary Utt for Middle and Tustin High



(RLNE5454231)