Charming opportunity in North Tustin. Immediate possession available for this single-level gem within the boundaries of Foothill High School. 3 bedroom & 2 full baths. Cule-de-sac location just minutes from downtown Old Towne Tustin, restaurants, freeways & walkways. Approximately 1,675 square feet of living feet of living space along with large front & backyards. This is a wonderful opportunity with curbs & sidewalks & beautifying neighborhood.