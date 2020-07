Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Single Family Home located in north Santa Ana. Updated and remodeled kitchen with enormous dining room. All Bedrooms located upstairs. Master Bedroom retreat with big closet and private bathroom. Open floorplan with large living room. 2 car garage with a rear garage door for possible trailer/boat parking. Huge rear yard enclosed. Solar Panels included. This is a must see home in great cul-de-sac.