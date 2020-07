Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in a highly sought after area of North Tustin and foothill School District, minutes walking distance from Foothill High and Hewes Middle schools. New carpet and paint, new neutral wood flooring, remodeled baths, new mirrored closet doors. Remodeled Kitchen with top of the line appliances, drawer microwave oven, double confection oven, and quality custom cabinets. Very bright and airy home, perfect for entertaining.