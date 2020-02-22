13042 Fairmont Way

Amenities

13402 Fairmont Way North Tustin - Absolutely lovely four bedroom single family home located in North Tustin on the boarders of Santa Ana and Orange. Close to freeways, local shopping and schools. When you arrive park in the pull through driveway which is a nice touch for when you entertain or have guests over at your new home!!! Two car garage does not have direct access into the home but there is a side door located by the front door for easy entry. Inside you will find that three bedrooms will be to one side of the home with a shared bathroom with shower in tub and on the other side of the home the master bedroom is situated with a walk in closet and master bathroom with stand up shower stall. The kitchen is very spacious with gorgeous white tile counter-tops additional cabinet space for storage or to use as an office area. Sit down and enjoy a night by the fire in your living room with an extended bonus room that opens up to the backyard. Home has a pool with gazebo and a side yard with grass. Fur babies are welcome!!! Landlord pays for pool and yard maintenance.



