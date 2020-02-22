All apartments in North Tustin
13042 Fairmont Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

13042 Fairmont Way

13042 Fairmont Way · No Longer Available
Location

13042 Fairmont Way, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
13402 Fairmont Way North Tustin - Absolutely lovely four bedroom single family home located in North Tustin on the boarders of Santa Ana and Orange. Close to freeways, local shopping and schools. When you arrive park in the pull through driveway which is a nice touch for when you entertain or have guests over at your new home!!! Two car garage does not have direct access into the home but there is a side door located by the front door for easy entry. Inside you will find that three bedrooms will be to one side of the home with a shared bathroom with shower in tub and on the other side of the home the master bedroom is situated with a walk in closet and master bathroom with stand up shower stall. The kitchen is very spacious with gorgeous white tile counter-tops additional cabinet space for storage or to use as an office area. Sit down and enjoy a night by the fire in your living room with an extended bonus room that opens up to the backyard. Home has a pool with gazebo and a side yard with grass. Fur babies are welcome!!! Landlord pays for pool and yard maintenance.

Please call or text Stephanie for showing information 714-602-0741

applications can be found on our website at 7gpropertymanagement.com under our available rentals you will click on this address and follow the prompts to apply now.

(RLNE5488240)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13042 Fairmont Way have any available units?
13042 Fairmont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 13042 Fairmont Way have?
Some of 13042 Fairmont Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13042 Fairmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
13042 Fairmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13042 Fairmont Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13042 Fairmont Way is pet friendly.
Does 13042 Fairmont Way offer parking?
Yes, 13042 Fairmont Way offers parking.
Does 13042 Fairmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13042 Fairmont Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13042 Fairmont Way have a pool?
Yes, 13042 Fairmont Way has a pool.
Does 13042 Fairmont Way have accessible units?
No, 13042 Fairmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13042 Fairmont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13042 Fairmont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13042 Fairmont Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13042 Fairmont Way has units with air conditioning.

