12361 Morningside Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

12361 Morningside Lane

12361 Morningside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12361 Morningside Lane, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 4 Bath Italian-inspired on a private hilltop at the end of a cul-de-sac - Gracing a private hilltop at the end of a cul-de-sac in desirable North Tustin rests this Italian-inspired estate on 3/4-acre grounds. A spectacular panorama showcasing unobstructed hillside and city light views provides the setting for this truly exquisite property. Over 30,000 sq ft lot..Within the custom designed property is a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind environment of enormous rooms with soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, marble and wood planked floors, and a host of architecturally-stunning amenities inspired by noted Architect Andrea Palladio (1508-1580). The grand formal living and dining room boast authentic Italian design influences with hand carved corbels, deep coffered ceilings, Corinthian columns, a hand cast concrete fireplace and floor to ceiling windows and invites owners to entertain in large groups or intimate gatherings. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is a chefs delight with an adjacent informal dining area and all the finest appointments and opens to the family room with custom built-ins and a beautiful fireplace. A sweeping staircase invites you to the second level where the generous master retreat with a spa-like bath, three secondary bedrooms including one en-suite, one additional lavish bathroom plus a laundry/mud room awaits. The lower level offers a bonus room with direct access to a four-car garage plus an elevator for ease of access to the upper levels and a bathroom, great for multi-generational living or separate living quarters. THIS PROPERTY WON'T LAST!! LEASE THIS AMAZING DREAM HOME! CALL OR TEXT FOR VIEWING APPT 714- 602-0741
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12361 Morningside Lane have any available units?
12361 Morningside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 12361 Morningside Lane have?
Some of 12361 Morningside Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12361 Morningside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12361 Morningside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12361 Morningside Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12361 Morningside Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12361 Morningside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12361 Morningside Lane offers parking.
Does 12361 Morningside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12361 Morningside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12361 Morningside Lane have a pool?
No, 12361 Morningside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12361 Morningside Lane have accessible units?
No, 12361 Morningside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12361 Morningside Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12361 Morningside Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12361 Morningside Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12361 Morningside Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
