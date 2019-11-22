12361 Morningside Lane

Amenities

5 Bedroom 4 Bath Italian-inspired on a private hilltop at the end of a cul-de-sac - Gracing a private hilltop at the end of a cul-de-sac in desirable North Tustin rests this Italian-inspired estate on 3/4-acre grounds. A spectacular panorama showcasing unobstructed hillside and city light views provides the setting for this truly exquisite property. Over 30,000 sq ft lot..Within the custom designed property is a sophisticated, one-of-a-kind environment of enormous rooms with soaring ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, marble and wood planked floors, and a host of architecturally-stunning amenities inspired by noted Architect Andrea Palladio (1508-1580). The grand formal living and dining room boast authentic Italian design influences with hand carved corbels, deep coffered ceilings, Corinthian columns, a hand cast concrete fireplace and floor to ceiling windows and invites owners to entertain in large groups or intimate gatherings. The gourmet eat-in kitchen is a chefs delight with an adjacent informal dining area and all the finest appointments and opens to the family room with custom built-ins and a beautiful fireplace. A sweeping staircase invites you to the second level where the generous master retreat with a spa-like bath, three secondary bedrooms including one en-suite, one additional lavish bathroom plus a laundry/mud room awaits. The lower level offers a bonus room with direct access to a four-car garage plus an elevator for ease of access to the upper levels and a bathroom, great for multi-generational living or separate living quarters. THIS PROPERTY WON'T LAST!! LEASE THIS AMAZING DREAM HOME! CALL OR TEXT FOR VIEWING APPT 714- 602-0741

