North Tustin, CA
12332 Browning Ave
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

12332 Browning Ave

12332 Browning Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12332 Browning Avenue, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Home North Tustin 92705 - Property Id: 171121

This classic mid-century ranch house presents the perfect opportunity to live in prestigious North Tustin. plus it's within the attendance boundaries of critically acclaimed schools - Red Hill Elementary, Hewes Middle, and Foothill High. Prospective tenants will love the character and the rich golden tone of the vintage hardwood flooring which was recently re-finished to reveal its gleaming original beauty. A custom paint palette in soothing contemporary tones perfectly compliments the blue and green hue of classic tile work. The master bedroom has dual closets, an ensuite bathroom, and a sliding door that provides great views and access to the spacious backyard. You will just want to spend a lazy summer weekend day relaxing under the shade of one of the mature backyard trees or hanging out in the sun room while reading a favorite book. Convenient features include a brand new central A/C system, inside laundry, and a two car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171121p
Property Id 171121

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12332 Browning Ave have any available units?
12332 Browning Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 12332 Browning Ave have?
Some of 12332 Browning Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12332 Browning Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12332 Browning Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12332 Browning Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12332 Browning Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 12332 Browning Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12332 Browning Ave offers parking.
Does 12332 Browning Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12332 Browning Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12332 Browning Ave have a pool?
No, 12332 Browning Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12332 Browning Ave have accessible units?
No, 12332 Browning Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12332 Browning Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12332 Browning Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 12332 Browning Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12332 Browning Ave has units with air conditioning.

