12332 Browning Ave

Large Home North Tustin 92705 - Property Id: 171121
This classic mid-century ranch house presents the perfect opportunity to live in prestigious North Tustin. plus it's within the attendance boundaries of critically acclaimed schools - Red Hill Elementary, Hewes Middle, and Foothill High. Prospective tenants will love the character and the rich golden tone of the vintage hardwood flooring which was recently re-finished to reveal its gleaming original beauty. A custom paint palette in soothing contemporary tones perfectly compliments the blue and green hue of classic tile work. The master bedroom has dual closets, an ensuite bathroom, and a sliding door that provides great views and access to the spacious backyard. You will just want to spend a lazy summer weekend day relaxing under the shade of one of the mature backyard trees or hanging out in the sun room while reading a favorite book. Convenient features include a brand new central A/C system, inside laundry, and a two car garage.
No Pets Allowed
