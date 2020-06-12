/
2 bedroom apartments
82 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norco, CA
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.
Results within 1 mile of Norco
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
800 sqft
Prime location in Corona off River Road and close to freeways, shopping and dining. Newly remodeled interiors with gorgeous kitchens and central air conditioning. New fitness center and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1164 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
900 sqft
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Corona Hills
Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
950 sqft
Several layouts available within walking distance of Promenade Community Park. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Amenities include clubhouse, courtyard, gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly living with playground, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Main Street District
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,193
1065 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metro Retain Center and the Metrolink Station. Units have contemporary accents, designer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Swimming pool and fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
Marquessa Villas
2235 Treehouse Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1194 sqft
Residence with lush landscaping just minutes away from I-15 and CA-91. Two swimming pools and spas plus a fitness center. Apartments have huge closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Main Street District
Metro on Main
418 N Main St, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1131 sqft
Located close to the Corona Metrolink Station, this community has on-site retail, a rooftop lounge with stunning views and a fitness center. Units have private balconies and optional garages.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Corona Ranch
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1087 sqft
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Corona Ranch
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive
1035 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1086 sqft
COMING SOON ~ FABULOUS CONDO WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, EACH WITH SEPARATE COVERED BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS SECOND FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) IS THE LARGEST UNIT OFFERED IN COMPLEX AND FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Corona Ranch
1020 La Terraza Circle
1020 La Terraza Circle, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
941 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES
Results within 5 miles of Norco
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arlanza
Turtle Creek Apartments
4826 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
940 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Riverside Valley Home Gardens
The Hills Of Corona
2365 S. Promenade Ave, Home Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1194 sqft
Located right on the Eagle Glen Golf Club, shopping and close to Palm Springs. Beautiful apartments and townhomes with open walk-in closets. Some units have high, vaulted ceilings. Pool, hot tub and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Brookwood Villas
1885 San Remo Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
888 sqft
Easy access to Orange County. Community courts include tennis, basketball and racquetball. Recently renovated apartments feature vaulted ceilings, extra storage, fireplace and private patio. Pet- and people-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Sierra South
Metro Gateway
3411 Grande Vista Pkwy, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1216 sqft
Minutes from La Sierra Metrolink Station. Personal balconies and patios, open living areas, wood cabinetry and flooring. On-site grill areas, bike repair shop, and a pet wash station. Resort-like pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1038 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hensley at Corona Pointe
1171 E Baywood Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
828 sqft
Pet-friendly community with landscaping, strength studio, heated spas and BBQ grills. Spacious apartments feature upgraded kitchens with tile backsplash, shaker-style cabinets and vinyl plank flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Terracina
3303 S Archibald Ave, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
943 sqft
Modern community surrounded by relaxing water features and lush landscaping. Upscale amenities include hot tub and pool. Work out at the gym or on the tennis court when not relaxing inside your spacious home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Arlanza
Laurel Heights
8655 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
877 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments on Arlington Avenue in Riverside. Close proximity to airport and Van Buren Boulevard. Community amenities include onsite pool, gym and basketball court. Apartment features private patio, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
La Sierra
Riverwalk Landing Apartments
4301 La Sierra Ave, Riverside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
833 sqft
Conveniently located near La Sierra University, Five Points Shopping Center and Collet Park. Two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a community boasting a swimming pool and spa, dog park and children's play area.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
