6968 Jarvis Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - Newark - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with enclosed patio.



* 2 CAR GARAGE

* Charming, Enclosed Patio

* Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs with two separate vanity/sinks (one in master bedroom)

* Basketball court on site.



Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.



Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.



www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click the city you want, Apply Now on the property you want.



To view the property, contact is below:



Shannon Nilsen, Realtor

Best Property Management INC

40069 Mission Blvd.

Fremont, CA 94539

510-698-1900 direct

510-770-0824 ext. 107

DRE# 02004821



No Cats Allowed



