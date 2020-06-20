All apartments in Newark
6968 Jarvis Ave.

6968 Jarvis Avenue · (510) 698-1900 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6968 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA 94560
Newark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6968 Jarvis Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
6968 Jarvis Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - Newark - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with enclosed patio.

* 2 CAR GARAGE
* Charming, Enclosed Patio
* Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs with two separate vanity/sinks (one in master bedroom)
* Basketball court on site.

Qualifications: 650+ credit score from anyone 18+ living in the unit, a combined gross household income that triples the rental price, and we do check prior rental history.

Properties can't be rented sight unseen. Once you've seen the property and would like to move forward with application process, you'll be able to do so through our website.

www.bestproperty4u.com, click available Homes for Rent, click Fremont Office, click the city you want, Apply Now on the property you want.

To view the property, contact is below:

Shannon Nilsen, Realtor
Best Property Management INC
40069 Mission Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94539
510-698-1900 direct
510-770-0824 ext. 107
DRE# 02004821

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5842424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have any available units?
6968 Jarvis Ave. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have?
Some of 6968 Jarvis Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6968 Jarvis Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6968 Jarvis Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6968 Jarvis Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 6968 Jarvis Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newark.
Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6968 Jarvis Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6968 Jarvis Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have a pool?
No, 6968 Jarvis Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6968 Jarvis Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6968 Jarvis Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6968 Jarvis Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6968 Jarvis Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
