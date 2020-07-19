605 W. Dunne Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MORGAN HILL - Updated interior with large family room - Morgan Hill

Type: Singe Family Home

Address: 605 W. Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill

Location: Monterey Rd and W. Dunne Ave

Rooms: 3 bedrooms 2 bath, single story, 2 garage with laundry hookup

Sq. feet: 1636 approx.

Details: Single story home with a private fenced yard. The interior features include: a living room, dining nook and large family room with pass through from the kitchen. Designer update throughout include custom paint colors, engineered wood floors in family room and fresh paint. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless sink and new glass top stove. The bathroom has updated tile, lights and vanity. The other amenities include a 2 car garage with laundry hookup, central AC, and a patio area in back yard. Walk to downtown Morgan Hill, close to shopping, public transportation, Hwy 101 and much more. For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam LaPlaca at (408) 377-2676



Rent: $3,200

Security Deposit: $3,300

Available: Now

Term: 1 year lease



*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - MARK: 408-377-2676 ***

*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***



(RLNE4635778)