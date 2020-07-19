All apartments in Morgan Hill
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

605 W. Dunne Avenue

605 East Dunne Avenue · (408) 377-2676
Location

605 East Dunne Avenue, Morgan Hill, CA 95037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 605 W. Dunne Avenue · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1636 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MORGAN HILL - Updated interior with large family room - Morgan Hill
Type: Singe Family Home
Address: 605 W. Dunne Ave, Morgan Hill
Location: Monterey Rd and W. Dunne Ave
Rooms: 3 bedrooms 2 bath, single story, 2 garage with laundry hookup
Sq. feet: 1636 approx.
Details: Single story home with a private fenced yard. The interior features include: a living room, dining nook and large family room with pass through from the kitchen. Designer update throughout include custom paint colors, engineered wood floors in family room and fresh paint. The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless sink and new glass top stove. The bathroom has updated tile, lights and vanity. The other amenities include a 2 car garage with laundry hookup, central AC, and a patio area in back yard. Walk to downtown Morgan Hill, close to shopping, public transportation, Hwy 101 and much more. For complete details and to schedule a showing please call Sam LaPlaca at (408) 377-2676

Rent: $3,200
Security Deposit: $3,300
Available: Now
Term: 1 year lease

*** DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT - MARK: 408-377-2676 ***
*** For APPLICATIONS and OTHER AVAILABLE PROPERTIES please visit WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE4635778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have any available units?
605 W. Dunne Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have?
Some of 605 W. Dunne Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 W. Dunne Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
605 W. Dunne Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 W. Dunne Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 605 W. Dunne Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morgan Hill.
Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 605 W. Dunne Avenue offers parking.
Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 W. Dunne Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have a pool?
No, 605 W. Dunne Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have accessible units?
No, 605 W. Dunne Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 W. Dunne Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 W. Dunne Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 W. Dunne Avenue has units with air conditioning.
