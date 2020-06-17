607 Rheem Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed

DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing



Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft. one level home on .64 acre lot. Less than a 5-minute walk to Moraga Trails, near Moraga Commons Park and Lafayette border! Lovely private setting with hill views and no rear neighbors! Generous sized backyard with plenty of open space.



Flexible floor plan features 2 family rooms, a 3rd bedroom which has potential as a bonus family room creating a great work from home space. The remodeled kitchen includes a sizable dining area and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lights, gas cooktop, and a full-size oven and warming drawer.



Newly painted interior and exterior, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, central heat and air, dual pane windows, laundry room with washer and dryer. Brick fireplace with insert and additional fireplace with gas starter.



Lots of storage too! Two car attached garage w/storage. Well cared for home, original family-owned first time rented!



* Minimum one-year lease at $4800 and $5000 security deposit.

* Small pets considered with additional screening and deposit.

* Tenant pays all utilities.

* No smoking.

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



For additional view information and to schedule a showing, please call 925-290-6055



Kasey Panus

CalBRE #01975614

925-658-1415 Ext 12



