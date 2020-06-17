All apartments in Moraga
607 Rheem Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:01 PM

607 Rheem Boulevard

607 Rheem Boulevard
Location

607 Rheem Boulevard, Moraga, CA 94556
Rheem Valley Manor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
DON'T GET SCAMMED!!! STOKLEY PROPERTIES DO NOT POST ON CRAIGSLIST!!!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1632420?source=marketing

Fantastic 3 bedrooms 3 baths 2576 sq. ft. one level home on .64 acre lot. Less than a 5-minute walk to Moraga Trails, near Moraga Commons Park and Lafayette border! Lovely private setting with hill views and no rear neighbors! Generous sized backyard with plenty of open space.

Flexible floor plan features 2 family rooms, a 3rd bedroom which has potential as a bonus family room creating a great work from home space. The remodeled kitchen includes a sizable dining area and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lights, gas cooktop, and a full-size oven and warming drawer.

Newly painted interior and exterior, hardwood floors, plantation shutters, central heat and air, dual pane windows, laundry room with washer and dryer. Brick fireplace with insert and additional fireplace with gas starter.

Lots of storage too! Two car attached garage w/storage. Well cared for home, original family-owned first time rented!

* Minimum one-year lease at $4800 and $5000 security deposit.
* Small pets considered with additional screening and deposit.
* Tenant pays all utilities.
* No smoking.
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

For additional view information and to schedule a showing, please call 925-290-6055

Kasey Panus
CalBRE #01975614
925-658-1415 Ext 12

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Rheem Boulevard have any available units?
607 Rheem Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moraga, CA.
What amenities does 607 Rheem Boulevard have?
Some of 607 Rheem Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Rheem Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
607 Rheem Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Rheem Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Rheem Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 607 Rheem Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 607 Rheem Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 607 Rheem Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Rheem Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Rheem Boulevard have a pool?
No, 607 Rheem Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 607 Rheem Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 607 Rheem Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Rheem Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Rheem Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Rheem Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 607 Rheem Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
