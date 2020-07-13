All apartments in Moraga
14 Harrington Rd
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:53 AM

14 Harrington Rd

14 Harrington Road · (925) 998-1919
Location

14 Harrington Road, Moraga, CA 94556
Sanders Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2336 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Deborah Gordon - Agt: 925-9981919 - This stunning, executive home is located in beautiful Sanders Ranch, a gated community. The single story detached home is highly upgraded with custom kitchen cabinetry, solid slab granite counter-tops, large island w/bar-stools plus nook for additional seating. You will appreciate the elegant,grand entry leading to a large living room with soaring ceilings and fireplace. This room opens to the backyard which makes it the perfect space to relax and enjoy. Large master suite will accommodate a king-sized bed and additional space may be utilized as an office or library. Lovely master bath includes dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate over-sized stall shower & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms (one includes built-in cabinetry for office) share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Mature shade trees, views, and privacy enhance this special retreat. Attached garage with cabinetry for storage, interior laundry, washer/dryer/refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Harrington Rd have any available units?
14 Harrington Rd has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Harrington Rd have?
Some of 14 Harrington Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Harrington Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14 Harrington Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Harrington Rd pet-friendly?
No, 14 Harrington Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moraga.
Does 14 Harrington Rd offer parking?
Yes, 14 Harrington Rd offers parking.
Does 14 Harrington Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Harrington Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Harrington Rd have a pool?
No, 14 Harrington Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14 Harrington Rd have accessible units?
No, 14 Harrington Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Harrington Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Harrington Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Harrington Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Harrington Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
