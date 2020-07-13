14 Harrington Rd

Amenities
Deborah Gordon - Agt: 925-9981919 - This stunning, executive home is located in beautiful Sanders Ranch, a gated community. The single story detached home is highly upgraded with custom kitchen cabinetry, solid slab granite counter-tops, large island w/bar-stools plus nook for additional seating. You will appreciate the elegant,grand entry leading to a large living room with soaring ceilings and fireplace. This room opens to the backyard which makes it the perfect space to relax and enjoy. Large master suite will accommodate a king-sized bed and additional space may be utilized as an office or library. Lovely master bath includes dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate over-sized stall shower & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms (one includes built-in cabinetry for office) share a Jack & Jill bathroom. Mature shade trees, views, and privacy enhance this special retreat. Attached garage with cabinetry for storage, interior laundry, washer/dryer/refrigerator included.