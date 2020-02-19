7320 Rocky Top Ct

Amenities

Brand New Pinnacle Home! This Brand new just built Pinnacle home with 5 beds, 5.5 baths that sits on a 7000+ sq/ft lot is just absolutely amazing. This home is great for anybody who loves to live in luxury. The home has an beautiful entry way that has two staircases that lead to the upstairs rooms. The kitchen has all the amenities you can imagine along with a butlers pantry for when you throw your house parties. The master bedroom and bath are made for a king and or queen. The floor plan is available for your review. This home is a must see!