7320 Rocky Top Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7320 Rocky Top Ct

7320 Rocky Top Cir · No Longer Available
Location

7320 Rocky Top Cir, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand New Pinnacle Home! This Brand new just built Pinnacle home with 5 beds, 5.5 baths that sits on a 7000+ sq/ft lot is just absolutely amazing. This home is great for anybody who loves to live in luxury. The home has an beautiful entry way that has two staircases that lead to the upstairs rooms. The kitchen has all the amenities you can imagine along with a butlers pantry for when you throw your house parties. The master bedroom and bath are made for a king and or queen. The floor plan is available for your review. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct have any available units?
7320 Rocky Top Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
Is 7320 Rocky Top Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Rocky Top Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Rocky Top Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct offer parking?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct have a pool?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct have accessible units?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Rocky Top Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 Rocky Top Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
