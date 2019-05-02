All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

6930 Lafayette St

6930 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

6930 Lafayette Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6930 Lafayette St Available 05/01/19 Wonderful home with a Large Lot - A beautiful home in a beautiful part of Moorpark, CA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large backyard that is pet friendly, a community pool, a community basketball court and it is close to walking trails. With two walk-in closets in the master, french doors off the master to the back yard and a 3-car garage; this home will be highly desired. Please call us for a showing of the property.

No smoking
Pets are welcomed
Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance
Minimum of one year lease

Barlow Property Management
805-987-5755

(RLNE4818886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6930 Lafayette St have any available units?
6930 Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 6930 Lafayette St have?
Some of 6930 Lafayette St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6930 Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
6930 Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6930 Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6930 Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 6930 Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 6930 Lafayette St offers parking.
Does 6930 Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6930 Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6930 Lafayette St have a pool?
Yes, 6930 Lafayette St has a pool.
Does 6930 Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 6930 Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 6930 Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6930 Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6930 Lafayette St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6930 Lafayette St does not have units with air conditioning.
