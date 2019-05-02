Amenities

6930 Lafayette St Available 05/01/19 Wonderful home with a Large Lot - A beautiful home in a beautiful part of Moorpark, CA. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large backyard that is pet friendly, a community pool, a community basketball court and it is close to walking trails. With two walk-in closets in the master, french doors off the master to the back yard and a 3-car garage; this home will be highly desired. Please call us for a showing of the property.



No smoking

Pets are welcomed

Tenant must agree to carry renter's insurance

Minimum of one year lease



Barlow Property Management

805-987-5755



(RLNE4818886)