6516 Pinnacle Court

Amenities
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave included); upstairs master bedroom w/full bath featuring double sinks; bonus room; upstairs laundry room w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; dual pane windows; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardening service included; 3 car garage w/2 tandem parking spaces + built-in charger for your electric vehicle; solar panels; gated community features pool + playground; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal