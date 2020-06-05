All apartments in Moorpark
6516 Pinnacle Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:10 AM

6516 Pinnacle Court

6516 Pinnacle Court · (818) 652-4589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6516 Pinnacle Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Moorpark home on cul-de-sac lot, available for lease! Amenities include: two-story floorplan w/4BR + 3BA + almost 2700 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; dining room table + chairs may be included; kitchen w/center island, granite countertops + stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave included); upstairs master bedroom w/full bath featuring double sinks; bonus room; upstairs laundry room w/washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; dual pane windows; carpet + hardwood flooring throughout; backyard w/sprinkler system + gardening service included; 3 car garage w/2 tandem parking spaces + built-in charger for your electric vehicle; solar panels; gated community features pool + playground; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 Pinnacle Court have any available units?
6516 Pinnacle Court has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6516 Pinnacle Court have?
Some of 6516 Pinnacle Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 Pinnacle Court currently offering any rent specials?
6516 Pinnacle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 Pinnacle Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6516 Pinnacle Court is pet friendly.
Does 6516 Pinnacle Court offer parking?
Yes, 6516 Pinnacle Court does offer parking.
Does 6516 Pinnacle Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6516 Pinnacle Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 Pinnacle Court have a pool?
Yes, 6516 Pinnacle Court has a pool.
Does 6516 Pinnacle Court have accessible units?
No, 6516 Pinnacle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 Pinnacle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6516 Pinnacle Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6516 Pinnacle Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6516 Pinnacle Court has units with air conditioning.
