Moorpark, CA
510 CHARLES ST
510 CHARLES ST

510 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Charles Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single-story, Upper-level 2Bed/2 BATH Condo in Moorpark - Spacious single-story, upper-level condo in The Terrace View complex gated community. Upon entering, you'll fall in love with the open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, spacious living room, and dining room that opens to the kitchen. The kitchen is appointed with all the appliances and granite tile. Spacious master bedroom with connected bathroom. Additional features include air conditioning, central heating, laundry closet with large capacity washer/dryer, plenty of storage with multiple built-in linen closets, built-in desk/cabinet. Detached two-car garage and a private balcony.

Enjoy the gated community with a beautiful community pool.

Located in Moorpark admirable neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining, the historic district of Moorpark and Transportation (Metro-Link rail station).

Final security deposit is based on credit scores. Refrigerator, washer, dryer (No warranty) 6 MONTH LEASE.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5400793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

