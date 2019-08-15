4591 BLUEWOOD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful Cantara home in the much desired gated community of the Serenata master development is now available. This 4 + 4.5 Moorpark home sits on a quiet cul de sac w/over 3,400+ sqft. of open floor plan that features soaring vaulted ceilings, newer custom wood flooring, a spacious open concept floor-plan complete with with a full bed/bath downstairs. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner stove top, oven, built in a microwave, dishwasher, granite counter-tops, oak cabinets and an island/breakfast bar. Additional features include air conditioning central heating, convenient laundry room. Nearby parks and greenbelts makes this fabulous location convenient for all. Security gated tract with public park just steps away. You're just minutes to amazing schools, shopping & fine restaurants. Don't expect this home to last long. Come make Moorpark your next home! Gardner included!