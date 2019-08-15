All apartments in Moorpark
Moorpark, CA
4591 BLUEWOOD Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:54 PM

4591 BLUEWOOD Court

4591 Bluewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4591 Bluewood Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful Cantara home in the much desired gated community of the Serenata master development is now available. This 4 + 4.5 Moorpark home sits on a quiet cul de sac w/over 3,400+ sqft. of open floor plan that features soaring vaulted ceilings, newer custom wood flooring, a spacious open concept floor-plan complete with with a full bed/bath downstairs. The gourmet kitchen is fully equipped stainless steel appliances including a 6-burner stove top, oven, built in a microwave, dishwasher, granite counter-tops, oak cabinets and an island/breakfast bar. Additional features include air conditioning central heating, convenient laundry room. Nearby parks and greenbelts makes this fabulous location convenient for all. Security gated tract with public park just steps away. You're just minutes to amazing schools, shopping & fine restaurants. Don't expect this home to last long. Come make Moorpark your next home! Gardner included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have any available units?
4591 BLUEWOOD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have?
Some of 4591 BLUEWOOD Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4591 BLUEWOOD Court currently offering any rent specials?
4591 BLUEWOOD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4591 BLUEWOOD Court pet-friendly?
No, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court offer parking?
No, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court does not offer parking.
Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have a pool?
No, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court does not have a pool.
Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have accessible units?
No, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4591 BLUEWOOD Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4591 BLUEWOOD Court has units with air conditioning.
