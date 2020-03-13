4019 Conejo Mesa Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool hot tub

Moorpark home in a desirable "neighborhood ". This is a bright 2 story home with a large backyard that encompasses a covered patio, low maintenance synthetic grass, as well as a gas fire pit. This home features four great sized bedrooms, with three and a half bathrooms. The upstairs master bedroom along with the bedroom downstairs both have their own private bathroom. The two guest bedrooms up-stairs share a jack and jill bathroom. The spacious master bedroom offers sunset views, vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet, a grand tub and a separate walk-in shower. Downstairs offers terrific openness for entertaining . This swanky kitchen is equipped with granite counters tops, updated appliance's and white cabinetry. Adjoining the kitchen is the elegant formal dining room, kitchen breakfast bar and dinning area. The family room features wood floors, a white brick fireplace and access to the backyard thru a pair of french doors. This community offers a community pool & spa w/ pool house, picnic area with tables and benches and is walking distance to everything in the Mountain Meadows and Peach Hill area of Moorpark.