Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

15748 Milne Circle

Location

15748 Milne Circle, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Lovely 4 Bed, 2 Bath home close to Moorpark College! - Located on a wonderful cul-de-sac, in one of Moorpark's most thought after neighborhoods, this property offers an open concept floor plan with stunning vaulted ceiling, skylights as well as wood like flooring. This highly upgraded home features a fabulous great room/kitchen with large center island with granite counters, lots of storage, extra large pantry and stainless steel appliance. Fridge may be included without warranty. The master suite is spacious with a beautifully upgraded bath and extra large closet. Carpet in bedrooms otherwise hard surface flooring throughout. This master planned community offers 2 separate pool/spa/sports court/BBQ areas, a recreation room, 3 local parks and is conveniently close to Moorpark College, observatory, zoo in addition to beautiful hiking & riding trails and more! Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Gardener included. No smoking please!! Available now.

(RLNE4478706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15748 Milne Circle have any available units?
15748 Milne Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 15748 Milne Circle have?
Some of 15748 Milne Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15748 Milne Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15748 Milne Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15748 Milne Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15748 Milne Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15748 Milne Circle offer parking?
No, 15748 Milne Circle does not offer parking.
Does 15748 Milne Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15748 Milne Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15748 Milne Circle have a pool?
Yes, 15748 Milne Circle has a pool.
Does 15748 Milne Circle have accessible units?
No, 15748 Milne Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15748 Milne Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15748 Milne Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15748 Milne Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15748 Milne Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
