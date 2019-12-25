15748 Milne Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Lovely 4 Bed, 2 Bath home close to Moorpark College! - Located on a wonderful cul-de-sac, in one of Moorpark's most thought after neighborhoods, this property offers an open concept floor plan with stunning vaulted ceiling, skylights as well as wood like flooring. This highly upgraded home features a fabulous great room/kitchen with large center island with granite counters, lots of storage, extra large pantry and stainless steel appliance. Fridge may be included without warranty. The master suite is spacious with a beautifully upgraded bath and extra large closet. Carpet in bedrooms otherwise hard surface flooring throughout. This master planned community offers 2 separate pool/spa/sports court/BBQ areas, a recreation room, 3 local parks and is conveniently close to Moorpark College, observatory, zoo in addition to beautiful hiking & riding trails and more! Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Gardener included. No smoking please!! Available now.



(RLNE4478706)