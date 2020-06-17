All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

14810 Blue Ridge Court

14810 Blue Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

14810 Blue Ridge Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome Home Cherry Hill to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, 3211 square ft. home on a cul-de-sac in gated community at The Moorpark Highlands located on a large premium lot. The backyard has concrete walkways all around the front and back with an unobstructed amazing view Come in and enter the entrance with grand high ceilings, natural light flowing throughout. This home has been. freshly painted with lovely neutral colors, new carpet and new floor coating in the 2-car garage and tandem area. The backyard is fully landscaped, with a nice circular gas fire pit seating area, big spacious yard and raised concrete slab to enjoy the scenery. The master bedroom has a balcony with an even better unobstructed view. A bedroom on the main floor with private access to backyard. The kitchen has large island and eat in area too with family room open concept. The location of property is elevated from 2 neighboring homes allowing for more privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have any available units?
14810 Blue Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have?
Some of 14810 Blue Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14810 Blue Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
14810 Blue Ridge Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14810 Blue Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 14810 Blue Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 14810 Blue Ridge Court does offer parking.
Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14810 Blue Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 14810 Blue Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 14810 Blue Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14810 Blue Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14810 Blue Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14810 Blue Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
