14810 Blue Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome Home Cherry Hill to this beautiful 5-bedroom, 4 full bath, 3211 square ft. home on a cul-de-sac in gated community at The Moorpark Highlands located on a large premium lot. The backyard has concrete walkways all around the front and back with an unobstructed amazing view Come in and enter the entrance with grand high ceilings, natural light flowing throughout. This home has been. freshly painted with lovely neutral colors, new carpet and new floor coating in the 2-car garage and tandem area. The backyard is fully landscaped, with a nice circular gas fire pit seating area, big spacious yard and raised concrete slab to enjoy the scenery. The master bedroom has a balcony with an even better unobstructed view. A bedroom on the main floor with private access to backyard. The kitchen has large island and eat in area too with family room open concept. The location of property is elevated from 2 neighboring homes allowing for more privacy.