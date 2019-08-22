Amenities

13985 Fox Glove Drive Available 08/24/19 Moorpark - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home - Large four bedroom, 2.5 bath home with loft near Moorpark Country Club. One bedroom and bathroom downstairs with walk-in shower. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island with seating. Family room off of kitchen, formal dining room, fireplace in living room, and laundry room upstairs. Spacious master bedroom, en suite bathroom with dual sinks, large tub, and separate shower. Backyard to be maintained by tenants, front yard is maintained by homeowners association. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included without warranty. Community pool and spa. Cat may be considered, no dogs. Available last week of August. Good credit, strong income, and rental history a must.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5060999)