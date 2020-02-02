13537 Shady Point Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available 03/01/20 Desirable remodeled 4 bed 2 bath, pool, spa & more - Property Id: 205407



Desirable remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with an open floorplan, beautifully landscaped, formal living room, pass through fireplace to den, plantation shutters, custom windows, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Custom built-in entertainment center. Laundry room, Upgraded Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, built-in stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile flooring. Stunning entertainer's backyard offers pool w/gate, spa, built-in BBQ, firepit, custom patio, mini golf strip, side yard with herb garden and more. A must see! Just a short distance from the 23 freeway, schools, parks, shopping & golf.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205407

Property Id 205407



(RLNE5470298)