Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

13537 Shady Point Dr

13537 Shady Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13537 Shady Point Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 03/01/20 Desirable remodeled 4 bed 2 bath, pool, spa & more - Property Id: 205407

Desirable remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 bath home with an open floorplan, beautifully landscaped, formal living room, pass through fireplace to den, plantation shutters, custom windows, recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Custom built-in entertainment center. Laundry room, Upgraded Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, built-in stainless steel appliances, pantry, tile flooring. Stunning entertainer's backyard offers pool w/gate, spa, built-in BBQ, firepit, custom patio, mini golf strip, side yard with herb garden and more. A must see! Just a short distance from the 23 freeway, schools, parks, shopping & golf.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205407
Property Id 205407

(RLNE5470298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13537 Shady Point Dr have any available units?
13537 Shady Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 13537 Shady Point Dr have?
Some of 13537 Shady Point Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13537 Shady Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13537 Shady Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13537 Shady Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13537 Shady Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13537 Shady Point Dr offer parking?
No, 13537 Shady Point Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13537 Shady Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13537 Shady Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13537 Shady Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13537 Shady Point Dr has a pool.
Does 13537 Shady Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 13537 Shady Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13537 Shady Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13537 Shady Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13537 Shady Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13537 Shady Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

