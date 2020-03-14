13185 Norfolk Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in newer community of Canterbury Lane town homes. Enter into large bonus room that can be used as a formal living room/playroom/study or formal dining room. Gorgeous wood flooring downstairs. Open floor plan with a spacious kitchen overlooking the dining area and family room. The kitchen has been upgraded with Granite counters, Travertine backsplash, center island, recessed lighting, and tons of storage space The family room, which includes a cozy gas fireplace and media niche, along with the attached dining area are perfectly sized for entertaining guests. Downstairs is complete with a half bath and a direct access 2-car garage. At the top of the stairs is a built-in desk area, perfect for a home office or child's desk. A separate laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. The master suite includes a spacious bedroom and an attached bath with dual sinks, large soaking tub, glass enclosed shower, and a walk in closet. Included upstairs are 2 good sized secondary bedrooms and 1 full bath. Home is conveniently located with easy access to 23 freeway and tons of restaurants and shopping