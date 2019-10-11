12788 Summer Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

You won't believe your eyes this a beautiful home totally remodeled. From top to bottom everything is new. Located in a picturesque setting on a quite cul- de-sac, includes a community pool and spa close to parks and shopping. This customized 5 bedroom and 3 bath home features 2 fireplaces done in marble and granite,the downstairs are travertine like floors throughout which make it easy to keep clean... 1 bedroom downstairs. Perfect for and office or guest room the Master suite boasts all new vanities,shower and linen closet all new carpeting upstairs,and new windows, coverings and recess lighting The country garden is a perfect place to relax and smell the roses. Don't forget the 3 car garage great for your workshop.Fire victims welcome