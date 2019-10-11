All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated October 11 2019

12788 Summer Street

12788 Summer Street · No Longer Available
Location

12788 Summer Street, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
You won't believe your eyes this a beautiful home totally remodeled. From top to bottom everything is new. Located in a picturesque setting on a quite cul- de-sac, includes a community pool and spa close to parks and shopping. This customized 5 bedroom and 3 bath home features 2 fireplaces done in marble and granite,the downstairs are travertine like floors throughout which make it easy to keep clean... 1 bedroom downstairs. Perfect for and office or guest room the Master suite boasts all new vanities,shower and linen closet all new carpeting upstairs,and new windows, coverings and recess lighting The country garden is a perfect place to relax and smell the roses. Don't forget the 3 car garage great for your workshop.Fire victims welcome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12788 Summer Street have any available units?
12788 Summer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 12788 Summer Street have?
Some of 12788 Summer Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12788 Summer Street currently offering any rent specials?
12788 Summer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12788 Summer Street pet-friendly?
No, 12788 Summer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 12788 Summer Street offer parking?
Yes, 12788 Summer Street offers parking.
Does 12788 Summer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12788 Summer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12788 Summer Street have a pool?
Yes, 12788 Summer Street has a pool.
Does 12788 Summer Street have accessible units?
No, 12788 Summer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12788 Summer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12788 Summer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12788 Summer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12788 Summer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
