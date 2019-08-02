All apartments in Moorpark
Find more places like 12312 Sunnyglen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moorpark, CA
/
12312 Sunnyglen Drive
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

12312 Sunnyglen Drive

12312 Sunnyglen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12312 Sunnyglen Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Creekside II home with lovely curb appeal and light open floorplan! As you enter you are welcomed by the expansive living room with vaulted ceiling and warm fireplace. Continue on to the bright kitchen with its inviting breakfast nook, overlooking the family room. Be sure to spend time upstairs in the huge elegant master bedroom with remodeled bathroom, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Spend a moment in the gracious secondary bedrooms and hall bathbefore going outside to see the beautifully landscaped entertainer's backyard with patio and grassy area. Freshly painted interior with newer dual pane windows and crown moldings. Ideally located near Creekside's sparkling community pool & spa and a short walk from Mountain Meadows Park. Close to shops and award winning schools!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have any available units?
12312 Sunnyglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have?
Some of 12312 Sunnyglen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12312 Sunnyglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12312 Sunnyglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12312 Sunnyglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive offers parking.
Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive has a pool.
Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12312 Sunnyglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12312 Sunnyglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CAOak Park, CAWestlake Village, CAAgoura Hills, CACalabasas, CAMalibu, CATopanga, CA
Stevenson Ranch, CACastaic, CAPort Hueneme, CAChannel Islands Beach, CAOjai, CASan Fernando, CABeverly Hills, CACulver City, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Segundo, CAInglewood, CAManhattan Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons