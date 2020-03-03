All apartments in Moorpark
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

11874 Emilio Ct

11874 Emilio Court · No Longer Available
Location

11874 Emilio Court, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available 04/08/20 Moorpark, Mira Bella 3 + 2.5 - Property Id: 224979

Beautiful Mira Bella home, two-way fireplace separates the dining room and living room. Newly landscaped yard with patio. 2 car garage. Upstairs has a landing area that's great for a study or home office. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet with a huge tub that's separate from shower. Double sinks and separate potty area. Jack&Jill bathroom for the other two bedrooms. Community pool, jacuzzi and play yard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224979
Property Id 224979

(RLNE5563022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

