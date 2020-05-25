All apartments in Moorpark
11627 Pinedale Road

11627 Pinedale Road · No Longer Available
Location

11627 Pinedale Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
Moorpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning remodeled 5 bed and 4.5 bath. 4,086 square feet, priced $938,000 or OBO! Spacious living room with granite fireplace and new tile floor, high ceilings, recessed lights, 1st floor 1 bedroom/w full bath and exit. State of the art chef kitchen with beautiful granite counter top, granite splash, custom cabinets with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, family room/w another fire place, sound surround and crown molding, spacious master bedroom with fireplace and bonus room, spacious 2 walk-in-closets, master bathroom with dual sinks, bath tab, shower, granite, Excellent location. Newer paint, newer tile floor in the living room, 3 fire places in this house, nice back yard, community pool and spa, walking distance to schools & parks. Other features include 3 car garage, large laundry room with a sink and more, come to this beautiful house and make it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11627 Pinedale Road have any available units?
11627 Pinedale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moorpark, CA.
What amenities does 11627 Pinedale Road have?
Some of 11627 Pinedale Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11627 Pinedale Road currently offering any rent specials?
11627 Pinedale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11627 Pinedale Road pet-friendly?
No, 11627 Pinedale Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moorpark.
Does 11627 Pinedale Road offer parking?
Yes, 11627 Pinedale Road offers parking.
Does 11627 Pinedale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11627 Pinedale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11627 Pinedale Road have a pool?
Yes, 11627 Pinedale Road has a pool.
Does 11627 Pinedale Road have accessible units?
No, 11627 Pinedale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11627 Pinedale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11627 Pinedale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11627 Pinedale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11627 Pinedale Road does not have units with air conditioning.

