11627 Pinedale Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning remodeled 5 bed and 4.5 bath. 4,086 square feet, priced $938,000 or OBO! Spacious living room with granite fireplace and new tile floor, high ceilings, recessed lights, 1st floor 1 bedroom/w full bath and exit. State of the art chef kitchen with beautiful granite counter top, granite splash, custom cabinets with stainless steel appliances, formal dining room, family room/w another fire place, sound surround and crown molding, spacious master bedroom with fireplace and bonus room, spacious 2 walk-in-closets, master bathroom with dual sinks, bath tab, shower, granite, Excellent location. Newer paint, newer tile floor in the living room, 3 fire places in this house, nice back yard, community pool and spa, walking distance to schools & parks. Other features include 3 car garage, large laundry room with a sink and more, come to this beautiful house and make it home.