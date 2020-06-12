22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Monterey, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
5 Units Available
Monterey Pines Apartments
201 Glenwood Cir, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
890 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monterey Pines Apartments in Monterey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Monterey Townhouse
825 Casanova Ave, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1065 sqft
Right by Work Memorial Park and N. Freemont St. Spacious apartment homes with range, refrigerator, patio/balcony, oven and carport. Pool, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance available to all residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
Casanova Oak Knoll
3 Units Available
Pacific Pines
930 Casanova Avenue, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
888 sqft
Located just minutes from the dining and shopping the area is known for. This upscale community offers stunning views and is near the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Pet-friendly. Homes feature a balcony, updated appliances and carpeting.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
478 Monroe St.
478 Monroe Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Recently Updated Two Bedroom Duplex (back unit) in Monterey - Rent: $2,500 Deposit: $3,750 must be paid in full at lease signing Lease: one year Non-refundable Application fee: $45.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Monterey
1 Unit Available
837 Lyndon St. A
837 Lyndon St, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
720 sqft
Bay View Apt - Property Id: 254339 Completely renovated: New dishwasher, refrigerator, oven, forced-air furnace, windows, paint, floors, finishes. 1-Car Garage, storage closet, washer/dryer hook-ups. Coin-operated washer & dryer in adjacent Apt.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Eighth Street
1080 Eighth Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
BEDS / BATHS: 2/1 SQUARE FOOTAGE: ±850 RENTAL PRICE: $2,000.00 per month DEPOSIT AMOUNT: $2,200.

1 of 34

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1021 Harrison
1021 Harrison Street, Monterey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Charming two bedroom one bath House with Den walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a charming two bedroom one bath house with den. Hardwood floors throughout, Open beam vaulted ceilings.
Results within 1 mile of Monterey

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
370 Sonoma Avenue B
370 Sonoma Ave, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
900 sqft
Private 2 bedroom in-law unit near Embassy Suites - Property Id: 289856 Private standalone in-law apartment available near Embassy Suites.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
221 Quail Run Ct.
221 Quail Run Court, Del Rey Oaks, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1056 sqft
221 Quail Run Ct. Available 07/24/20 Condo Available at The Oaks of Del Rey Condominiums - Great two bedroom, two bathroom unit located at The Oaks of Del Rey in Monterey. The community features a Swimming pool, spa and tennis courts.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rousch
1 Unit Available
1085 Highlander
1085 Highlander Drive, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1085 Highlander Available 07/10/20 Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in Seaside - This is a great single level, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Seaside. This unit as has carpeted bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
4058 El Bosque Drive
4058 El Bosque Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1550 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Monterey
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Ocean View at Pacific Grove
1141 Lighthouse Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1059 sqft
Located just 2 blocks away from the beautiful Pacific Ocean you will enjoy the soothing sounds the ocean offers. The lighthouse, located just minutes from your front door offers tranquility and beauty in your quiet neighborhood.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Point
1 Unit Available
26285 Dolores Street
26285 Dolores Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2064 sqft
26285 Dolores Street Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Carmel Home with Views of Point Lobos - (GREET) San Carlos Agency, Inc.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
236 Forest Park Ct
236 Forest Park Court, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
826 sqft
Pacific Grove Cottage - Small, very clean home in Pacific Grove. 2 beds, 1 bath. Stackable washer/dryer. Gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, off street parking, fenced front and back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9500 Center Street #48
9500 Center Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1067 sqft
Carmel Valley Condo - Two bedroom, two bath condo conveniently located just a block away from the Mid Valley Shopping Center.This is a clean and bright end unit has an expanded floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3786 Adobe by the Sea
1021 Broncho Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,344
1200 sqft
3786 Adobe by the Sea - 2 bedrooms - 1.5 baths - Sleeps 4 - Pet Friendly! **Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent** **Rent ranges from $5344 to $9550 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hatton Fields
1 Unit Available
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4500 to $7500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olympia
1 Unit Available
1688 San Lucas
1688 San Lucas Street, Seaside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
780 sqft
1688 San Lucas Available 07/17/20 Two bedroom home near town - Two bedroom, one bathroom house with a garage. Hardwood floors. Nicely remodeled and updated. Laundry room with extra storage and a great backyard. Pets negotiable.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
1065 Sinex Avenue
1065 Sinex Avenue, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1450 sqft
TO VIEW: This property is equipped with a self viewing feature provided by Rently. If you would like to schedule a self viewing time please visit Rently.com and enter the property address. https://homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Monterey

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3122 Crescent Avenue
3122 Crescent Avenue, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3122 Crescent Avenue - 19 Available 06/20/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom apartment home in the heart of Marina! - Lovely two bedroom one bathroom apartment home with new flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
257 9th Street
257 Ninth Street, Marina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1532 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in The Dunes on Monterey Bay. Next to shopping (Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, REI, restaurants, etc.), close to the beach, CSUMB, NPS, DLI. Rent is $2,950/month. One year lease. Owner pays for sewer.

June 2020 Monterey Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Monterey Rent Report. Monterey rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Monterey rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Monterey rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Monterey rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Monterey stand at $1,438 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,800 for a two-bedroom. Monterey's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in California

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Monterey, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in California, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, San Francisco is the most expensive of all California's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $3,071; of the 10 largest cities in California that we have data for, Oakland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, where two-bedrooms go for $2,201, $3,071, and $1,753, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.2%, -1.0%, and -0.1%).
    • Sacramento, Anaheim, and Bakersfield have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Monterey

    Rent growth in Monterey has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Monterey is less affordable for renters.

    • Monterey's median two-bedroom rent of $1,800 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Monterey.
    • While rents in Monterey remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Monterey than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Monterey is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

