Monterey Park, CA
330 N Rural Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

330 N Rural Drive

330 North Rural Drive · No Longer Available
Location

330 North Rural Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly extensively renovated. Senior complex minimum one tenant must be over 55 years old. Contact agent for info regarding death at property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N Rural Drive have any available units?
330 N Rural Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 330 N Rural Drive currently offering any rent specials?
330 N Rural Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N Rural Drive pet-friendly?
No, 330 N Rural Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 330 N Rural Drive offer parking?
No, 330 N Rural Drive does not offer parking.
Does 330 N Rural Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 N Rural Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N Rural Drive have a pool?
No, 330 N Rural Drive does not have a pool.
Does 330 N Rural Drive have accessible units?
No, 330 N Rural Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N Rural Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 N Rural Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 N Rural Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 N Rural Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
