2034 Vancouver Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Monterey Park
Property available 11-17-2019. Additional photographs and description will be posted by 11-18-2019. First available showing will be during first scheduled open house. Contact Andrew Martinez to schedule a viewing at ANDREW@vantagestrong.com and/or by TEXT at 714-742-6588.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Does 2034 Vancouver Avenue have any available units?
2034 Vancouver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 2034 Vancouver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Vancouver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.