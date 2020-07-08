1261 williams street

Amenities
Available 05/04/20 Monterey Park 2b1b - Property Id: 270928
Fully Privacy
99 Ranch Supermarket is within walking distance, 3 minutes away from the center of Monterey Park, with independent rooms, working areas, independent kitchens, independent balcony, and off-street parking spaces. full of light and pleasant scenery.
Located on the mountain, dead-end, quiet and safe. The neighborhood is familiar with each other.
5 minutes from East Los Angeles College, 4 minutes from AMC Cinema, 7 minutes from Garfield / Lincoln Center.
Countless delicious restaurants. located in the center of three parks: Granada Park, Monterey Park / Library, Sequoia Park.
High Score School District
8/10 Monterey Highlands Elementary School
10/10 Mark Keppel High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270928
Property Id 270928
(RLNE5742471)