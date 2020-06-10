All apartments in Montecito
Find more places like 1807 Fernald Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montecito, CA
/
1807 Fernald Point
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

1807 Fernald Point

1807 Fernald Point Lane · (805) 252-2773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montecito
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1807 Fernald Point Lane, Montecito, CA 93108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$45,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 8 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design, coupled with extreme privacy and floor to ceiling ocean views. With 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a large gourmet chef's kitchen with island, wine cellar, double pantries, laundry room, office, a living room on each level, 5 fireplaces, formal dining room, romantic master suite, and multiple oceanfront decks and entertaining areas, this exquisite property is far beyond the typical beach home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Fernald Point have any available units?
1807 Fernald Point has a unit available for $45,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 Fernald Point have?
Some of 1807 Fernald Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Fernald Point currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Fernald Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Fernald Point pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Fernald Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montecito.
Does 1807 Fernald Point offer parking?
No, 1807 Fernald Point does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Fernald Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1807 Fernald Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Fernald Point have a pool?
No, 1807 Fernald Point does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Fernald Point have accessible units?
No, 1807 Fernald Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Fernald Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Fernald Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Fernald Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Fernald Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1807 Fernald Point?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Montecito 1 BedroomsMontecito 3 Bedrooms
Montecito Apartments with BalconyMontecito Apartments with Garage
Montecito Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAVentura, CACamarillo, CAGoleta, CA
Isla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CA
Taft, CACarpinteria, CAPort Hueneme, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Santa BarbaraVentura College
California State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity