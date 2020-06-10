1807 Fernald Point

Amenities

One of the most premiere oceanfront properties in Montecito, located just down the road from the new Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, this luxurious estate is tucked behind the gates of Fernald Cove and offers the finest in materials and design, coupled with extreme privacy and floor to ceiling ocean views. With 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, a large gourmet chef's kitchen with island, wine cellar, double pantries, laundry room, office, a living room on each level, 5 fireplaces, formal dining room, romantic master suite, and multiple oceanfront decks and entertaining areas, this exquisite property is far beyond the typical beach home.