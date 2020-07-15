/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:40 PM
160 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1701 Neil Armstrong Street
1701 Neil Armstrong Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
970 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOMS 2 bedrooms have large closet. One bath upstairs with two sinks.AND TWO DESIGNATED PARKING SPACES. LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY. MOVE IN CONDITION, CONVENIENT TO FWY60/MONTEBELLO TOWN CENTER SHOPPING MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS.
Results within 5 miles of Montebello
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
26 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 06:16 PM
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 55+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2142 S Curtis Avenue
2142 S Curtis Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1036 sqft
Charming Newly Constructed home in the desired neighborhood of Alhambra. This Single Story home 2bed/2bath has an ADDITIONAL ROOM, and it is ONE of the 2 Single-Family Homes on the same lot. Front house is not included in the lease.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
580 W Main Street
580 Main Street, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
737 sqft
Security gated condo, close to everything: shopping, bus, school, restaurants...
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
North of Mission Drive
927 S Charlotte Avenue
927 South Charlotte Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
912 sqft
Updated large 2bed/1.5bath townhouse style unit with 1-car garage & 1-car carport in the City of San Gabriel. Close to Mission and San Gabriel Blvd., conveniently near shops, restaurants, banks, San Gabriel Blvd.
Last updated March 30 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Downey
10514 La Reina Avenue
10514 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment in N. Downey. Now available for immediate move-in.
Last updated February 17 at 10:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Uptown Whittier
7239 Comstock Ave. Unit B
7239 Comstock Ave, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1291 sqft
2 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Condo in Uptown Whittier - This 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is nestled among pine trees in Uptown Whittier, A small dog under 15 pounds is welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2831 Blossom Ct
2831 Blossom Ct, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a Brand New Home in the Solstice 70 neighborhood. This Beautiful Home is Move-In Ready featuring 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms and 1600 square feet of living Space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
4512 Workman Mill Road
4512 Workman Mill Road, Rose Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
994 sqft
Absolutely stunning condo in the wonderful Spyglass Villa Community! This property features 2 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living room with a fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, laundry room and a beautiful balcony view.
Results within 10 miles of Montebello
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
194 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1193 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1925 sqft
Luxury apartments in Los Angeles Financial District. Walk to restaurants, cultural attractions and shopping. Residence kitchens include Bosch appliances, glass and quartz countertops, and wood slab flooring. Doorman, valet service, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
7 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:51 PM
24 Units Available
Historic Cultural
STOA
222 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1177 sqft
An inspiring community within Little Tokyo, STOA Apartments welcomes all who crave exceptional design and incredible amenities. STOA Apartments was crafted to make the most of all the natural light and crisp, fresh air.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
181 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
THEA at Metropolis
1000 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1383 sqft
THEA at Metropolis is perfectly positioned to elevate your DTLA experience – with all the amenities and activities right outside your door. Come see for yourself!
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
122 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,086
1043 sqft
Luxury homes in the heart of LA. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat on hot days in the pool. Close to the Los Angeles Public Library. Near the Staples Center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
48 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
12 Units Available
Paramount
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
31 Units Available
Mid-City West
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,851
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
