Montebello, CA
637 Wilber Place
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

637 Wilber Place

637 Wilber Place · No Longer Available
Location

637 Wilber Place, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Montebello 3 Bedroom Home - This beautful home in Montebello has hardwood floors throughout, custom painting, three bedrooms, one bath. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with new quartz countertops, new cabinets and flooring. There is an a service porch with washer/dryer hook-ups. There is a living room with formal dining room. A new Central Air system was just installed as well. This charming home built in 1947 has central air, double garage with opener and a great back yard which you will thoroughly enjoy this summer.

CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!

APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit
Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.

ONE YEAR LEASE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5034461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Wilber Place have any available units?
637 Wilber Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 637 Wilber Place have?
Some of 637 Wilber Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Wilber Place currently offering any rent specials?
637 Wilber Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Wilber Place pet-friendly?
No, 637 Wilber Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 637 Wilber Place offer parking?
Yes, 637 Wilber Place offers parking.
Does 637 Wilber Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Wilber Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Wilber Place have a pool?
No, 637 Wilber Place does not have a pool.
Does 637 Wilber Place have accessible units?
No, 637 Wilber Place does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Wilber Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Wilber Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 637 Wilber Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 637 Wilber Place has units with air conditioning.
