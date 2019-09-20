637 Wilber Place

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Montebello 3 Bedroom Home - This beautful home in Montebello has hardwood floors throughout, custom painting, three bedrooms, one bath. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with new quartz countertops, new cabinets and flooring. There is an a service porch with washer/dryer hook-ups. There is a living room with formal dining room. A new Central Air system was just installed as well. This charming home built in 1947 has central air, double garage with opener and a great back yard which you will thoroughly enjoy this summer.



CALL THE OFFICE TO SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!



APPLY ON LINE NOW!! DOWNLOAD REQUIREMENTS FORM AND SUBMIT



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

2 PEOPLE PER BEDROOM is the occupancy limit

Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.



ONE YEAR LEASE



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5034461)