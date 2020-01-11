All apartments in Montebello
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

632 S 5

632 South 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

632 South 5th Street, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome Home! This brand new, beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home located in fine city of Montebello was rebuilt in 2019. Come and see for yourself. It features: Custom built kitchen cabinets, self closing drawers, quarts counter tops, a stunner center island, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher, recessed lighting, tile flooring. Extended dining area and a large living room, beautiful open floor plan, upgraded light fixtures, updated wall plugs with USB in bedrooms to mount TVs, large inside laundry room with cabinets, central air and heat, master bedroom with large bathroom, all bedrooms with mirror closet doors. Front yard beautifully landscaped with water resistant plants, large private back yard, double detached garage, long driveway and so much more. No other rental home will have this level of finishes. Owner intended to reside in this home upon completion and life decided otherwise. A new tenant's benefit as they will feel they are truly in a nice home rather than a rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 S 5 have any available units?
632 S 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 632 S 5 have?
Some of 632 S 5's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 S 5 currently offering any rent specials?
632 S 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 S 5 pet-friendly?
No, 632 S 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montebello.
Does 632 S 5 offer parking?
Yes, 632 S 5 offers parking.
Does 632 S 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 632 S 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 S 5 have a pool?
No, 632 S 5 does not have a pool.
Does 632 S 5 have accessible units?
No, 632 S 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 632 S 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 S 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 S 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 632 S 5 has units with air conditioning.
