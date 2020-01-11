Amenities

Welcome Home! This brand new, beautiful three bedroom two bathroom home located in fine city of Montebello was rebuilt in 2019. Come and see for yourself. It features: Custom built kitchen cabinets, self closing drawers, quarts counter tops, a stunner center island, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, dishwasher, recessed lighting, tile flooring. Extended dining area and a large living room, beautiful open floor plan, upgraded light fixtures, updated wall plugs with USB in bedrooms to mount TVs, large inside laundry room with cabinets, central air and heat, master bedroom with large bathroom, all bedrooms with mirror closet doors. Front yard beautifully landscaped with water resistant plants, large private back yard, double detached garage, long driveway and so much more. No other rental home will have this level of finishes. Owner intended to reside in this home upon completion and life decided otherwise. A new tenant's benefit as they will feel they are truly in a nice home rather than a rental.