612 N. Wilcox Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wilcox Apartments - Property Id: 219909



This unit has a mini-split system to help keep you and your family cool and warm. Lots of storage space. All the rooms are extremely spacious. It has been tastefully remodeled with many modern upgrades. The unit comes with a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave hood. All are stainless steel. The unit has a private balcony. Lots of closet space. Washer and Dryer in the unit.



Near major retail, and shopping center. Close to public transportation. Family-oriented community. Secure and controlled access.



Pool in the building.



Pets allowed with additional deposit.



For faster response, please call or text Tim (213)842-9104

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219909

Property Id 219909



(RLNE5530698)