2000 W Madison Ave Front House

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal hot tub sauna bbq/grill

$2700 / 3br - 1600ft2 - House for rent - Property Id: 206627



Available Feb 3rd: $2700 for partially furnished 3-bdr, 2-bath house. 2nd Living room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Approx 1600 sq. ft. with weight-training equipment and BBQ in driveway, gated front lawn with fruit and vegetables. Some maintenance work requested.



Victorian-style house in a quiet and central location of the Los Angeles area: Montebello. Brand new flooring throughout the house and freshly painted. Weekly use of hot tub and sauna.

Utilities for 4 people is included - an average; use beyond that is added to the rent. $125/month utilities added per additional person.

The house has two refrigerators. Stove and stacked washer and dryer included. Covered front porch with, lovely sitting area, front yard with fruit-tree landscaping.

Looking for a financially stable and conscientious family (or two). Hablamos Espaol y Ingles.

Financial stability verification and references are required. Move-in amount is one month's rent plus the security deposit: total $5400

