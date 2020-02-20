All apartments in Montebello
2000 W Madison Ave Front House
2000 W Madison Ave Front House

2000 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2000 Madison Avenue, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
hot tub
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
$2700 / 3br - 1600ft2 - House for rent - Property Id: 206627

Available Feb 3rd: $2700 for partially furnished 3-bdr, 2-bath house. 2nd Living room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Approx 1600 sq. ft. with weight-training equipment and BBQ in driveway, gated front lawn with fruit and vegetables. Some maintenance work requested.

Victorian-style house in a quiet and central location of the Los Angeles area: Montebello. Brand new flooring throughout the house and freshly painted. Weekly use of hot tub and sauna.
Utilities for 4 people is included - an average; use beyond that is added to the rent. $125/month utilities added per additional person.
The house has two refrigerators. Stove and stacked washer and dryer included. Covered front porch with, lovely sitting area, front yard with fruit-tree landscaping.
Looking for a financially stable and conscientious family (or two). Hablamos Espaol y Ingles.
Financial stability verification and references are required. Move-in amount is one month's rent plus the security deposit: total $5400
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206627
Property Id 206627

(RLNE5474709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have any available units?
2000 W Madison Ave Front House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have?
Some of 2000 W Madison Ave Front House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2000 W Madison Ave Front House currently offering any rent specials?
2000 W Madison Ave Front House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2000 W Madison Ave Front House pet-friendly?
Yes, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House is pet friendly.
Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House offer parking?
No, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House does not offer parking.
Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have a pool?
No, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House does not have a pool.
Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have accessible units?
No, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House does not have accessible units.
Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have units with dishwashers?
No, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2000 W Madison Ave Front House have units with air conditioning?
No, 2000 W Madison Ave Front House does not have units with air conditioning.
