113 S 10th St

Brand New 4bd/3ba house with yard and open floor plan - Showing Sunday early afternoon. Jan 12th

2019 BUILD, Brand New! 4bd/3ba house with yard, open floor pan with large living room, solid wood cabinets with stainless steel kitchen appliances, recessed lights and laminate flooring throughout units, dual pane windows, large master with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, attached 2 car garage with fenced yard and extra wide driveway. Close to all shopping, schools, restaurants, 60 freeways.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change



