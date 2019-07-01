107 West mines Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

This cozy home features 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and 2-Car garage . Convenience location is closed to grocery stores ,coffee shops and restaurants . It has lots of natural light in the home . Enjoy a movie in the living room with fireplace with your family and friends , it must be fun! Nice large open kitchen with an island and breakfast nook with family. The master room has a walk-in-closet and the master bathroom with separate shower.The back yard is perfect for entertaining with private garage access straight onto the property.

This cozy home features 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and 2-Car garage . Convenience location is closed to grocery stores ,coffee shops and restaurants . It has lots of natural light in the home . Enjoy a movie in the living room with fireplace with your family and friends , it must be fun! Nice large open kitchen with an island and breakfast nook with family. The master room has a walk-in-closet and the master bathroom with separate shower.The back yard is perfect for entertaining with private garage access straight onto the property.