All apartments in Montebello
Find more places like 107 West mines Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montebello, CA
/
107 West mines Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:25 AM

107 West mines Avenue

107 W Mines Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 W Mines Ave, Montebello, CA 90640
Montebello

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This cozy home features 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and 2-Car garage . Convenience location is closed to grocery stores ,coffee shops and restaurants . It has lots of natural light in the home . Enjoy a movie in the living room with fireplace with your family and friends , it must be fun! Nice large open kitchen with an island and breakfast nook with family. The master room has a walk-in-closet and the master bathroom with separate shower.The back yard is perfect for entertaining with private garage access straight onto the property.
This cozy home features 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms and 2-Car garage . Convenience location is closed to grocery stores ,coffee shops and restaurants . It has lots of natural light in the home . Enjoy a movie in the living room with fireplace with your family and friends , it must be fun! Nice large open kitchen with an island and breakfast nook with family. The master room has a walk-in-closet and the master bathroom with separate shower.The back yard is perfect for entertaining with private garage access straight onto the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 West mines Avenue have any available units?
107 West mines Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 107 West mines Avenue have?
Some of 107 West mines Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 West mines Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
107 West mines Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 West mines Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 West mines Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 107 West mines Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 107 West mines Avenue offers parking.
Does 107 West mines Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 West mines Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 West mines Avenue have a pool?
No, 107 West mines Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 107 West mines Avenue have accessible units?
No, 107 West mines Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 107 West mines Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 West mines Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 West mines Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 West mines Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAMonterey Park, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPico Rivera, CASanta Fe Springs, CAEl Monte, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CAAlhambra, CACudahy, CASan Gabriel, CASouth Whittier, CATemple City, CANorwalk, CAArcadia, CASouth Pasadena, CAParamount, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Mirada, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles