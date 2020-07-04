17545 Via Sereno

Amenities

An Eicher home in Los Gatos!? Yes, you read that correctly. Nestled off of Winchester Blvd. close to downtown Los Gatos, you will find this rare updated Eicher home! This specialty home is the epitome of Mid-century Modern architecture with clean lines, organic indoor-outdoor resort living that is idolized today. Walk through the beautiful sea-foam blue front door to find a classic Eichler style atrium. Lovely open floor-plan with views of the park like backyard with large deck and stunning pool. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, new cabinets and has a large center Island. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast nook, dining room, and family room. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups located right off of the kitchen for convenience. With over 2100 Sq ft. of living space this home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.

New floors and paint throughout!

Central A/C and Radiant floor Heating!

2 Car Attached Garage

Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Landscaping and Pool Services Included in monthly rent.

Available Mid-Late July 2020!

$6995 a month

$11,000 Security Deposit



This home is a must see!

