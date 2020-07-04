All apartments in Monte Sereno
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

17545 Via Sereno

17545 Via Sereno · (408) 356-6893
Location

17545 Via Sereno, Monte Sereno, CA 95030
Daves

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
An Eicher home in Los Gatos!? Yes, you read that correctly. Nestled off of Winchester Blvd. close to downtown Los Gatos, you will find this rare updated Eicher home! This specialty home is the epitome of Mid-century Modern architecture with clean lines, organic indoor-outdoor resort living that is idolized today. Walk through the beautiful sea-foam blue front door to find a classic Eichler style atrium. Lovely open floor-plan with views of the park like backyard with large deck and stunning pool. Kitchen has been updated with granite countertops, new cabinets and has a large center Island. Kitchen opens up to the breakfast nook, dining room, and family room. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups located right off of the kitchen for convenience. With over 2100 Sq ft. of living space this home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
New floors and paint throughout!
Central A/C and Radiant floor Heating!
2 Car Attached Garage
Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Landscaping and Pool Services Included in monthly rent.
Available Mid-Late July 2020!
$6995 a month
$11,000 Security Deposit

This home is a must see!
Call DWM for more information today.

Sammi Moser-Wingo
DRE# 01949758
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17545 Via Sereno have any available units?
17545 Via Sereno has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17545 Via Sereno have?
Some of 17545 Via Sereno's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17545 Via Sereno currently offering any rent specials?
17545 Via Sereno is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17545 Via Sereno pet-friendly?
Yes, 17545 Via Sereno is pet friendly.
Does 17545 Via Sereno offer parking?
Yes, 17545 Via Sereno offers parking.
Does 17545 Via Sereno have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17545 Via Sereno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17545 Via Sereno have a pool?
Yes, 17545 Via Sereno has a pool.
Does 17545 Via Sereno have accessible units?
No, 17545 Via Sereno does not have accessible units.
Does 17545 Via Sereno have units with dishwashers?
No, 17545 Via Sereno does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17545 Via Sereno have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17545 Via Sereno has units with air conditioning.
