167 Apartments for rent in Montclair, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montclair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
54 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,015
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St, Montclair, CA
Studio
$1,717
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,732
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1163 sqft
Welcome to The Paseos. A new community of apartment homes in the Montclair North neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 07:59am
5 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
640 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word "fun" when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
8861 ASH
8861 Ash, Montclair, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1410 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW- the new development at Arrow Station in Montclair. This home is located at 8861 ASH UNIT L This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4195 Kingsley Street
4195 Kingsley Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1335 sqft
Gated community, Three bedrooms two and a half bath condo with its own two car garages separated by a little courtyard. Remodeled showers, new toilets, indoor laundry room, laminated flooring, new dual pane windows and sliding door.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
5554 Bonnie Brae Street
5554 Bonnie Brae Street, Montclair, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1256 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home in the middle of the block, totally fenced, Huge enclosed patio, laundry area next to kitchen. Master has 3/4 bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms, attached 2 car garage. Central air conditioning and central heat.
Results within 1 mile of Montclair
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
11 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Last updated July 10 at 07:54am
4 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Park Central Apartments
524 North Central Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,405
1196 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments near Montclair Station. Fireplace, walk-in closets and luxury appointments. Community clubhouse, gym and pool. Pet-friendly living with internet access and business center.
Last updated July 10 at 07:58am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Parc Claremont
1826 W Arrow Rte, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
948 sqft
Pool, spa and fitness center on site. Barbecue area and manicured landscaping. Close proximity to I-10 and I-210, walking distance from retail, restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Oakmont
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Benson
850 N Benson Ave, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Upland apartment with easy access to I-10 and Rte. 210. Pet-friendly community offers onsite swimming pool, gym, Jacuzzi and playground. Recently renovated apartments feature private patio, granite countertops, hardwood floors and dishwasher.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
403 Cardinal Lane
403 Cardinal Lane, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1641 sqft
This Beautiful open floor plan home conveniently located in the prestigious community of "Claremont Square". The home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Open and spacious kitchen with large island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
889 Harvest Ave
889 Harvest Avenue, Upland, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2439 sqft
NEWER VIEW HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY (no one has ever lived there yet).....It features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms Plus loft. ( Downstairs has 1 bedroom with Full bathroom). 2 car-garage attached. Very open floor plan with living room, dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - H
580 Bucknell Avenue, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Vista
580 Bucknell Avenue - A
580 Bucknell Ave, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Beautiful well maintained garden style apartment community in Claremont! Available for immediate move in is a ground level unit, freshly refurbished with new paint, new hardwood laminate floors, freshly cleaned carpet, and quartz counter tops.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
847 Parisa Place
847 Parisa Pl, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2193 sqft
A single family residence situated in the gated community of Springtime at the Harvest in Upland. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is open and airy with beautiful 9-feet ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5324 Mariner Lane
5324 Mariner Ln, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2035 sqft
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.

1 of 6

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
11003 1/2 Kadota Avenue
11003 1/2 Kadota Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
One story 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment, all utilities paid, stove top, microwave , one parking space. No pets please. DRE 01038838 Please drive by 1st, before calling.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
650 Silverwood Ave.
650 Silverwood Avenue, Upland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1552 sqft
3 Bedroom Plus Bonus Room - Large lot with 2 car garage and bonus room. This Single story 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom includes new paint, clean and move in condition. Hardwood flooring. Master Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Montclair
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,686
1307 sqft
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
5 Units Available
Southwest Rancho Cucamonga
Terraza del Sol
8250 Vineyard Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,972
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1180 sqft
Several floor plans and styles right near Old Route 66. Pet-friendly property with putting green, courtyard, outdoor lounge and fireplace. Luxury features include granite countertops and vaulted ceilings.
City Guide for Montclair, CA

"Woke up today thinking about my hometown, thought about going back to see who's hanging around." (- Sicko, "The Inland Empire Strikes Back")

Curious to see who's hanging around the city of Montclair, located in the Southern California region of the Inland Empire? There are many sights and many people who make this laid-back SoCal community their hometown. The Montclair area is full of history, culture, and ambiance and it’s also a place that's lots of fun. From water parks to horseback riding to great global cuisine, Montclair and its surroundings is a great place to hang around in and call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Montclair, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montclair apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

