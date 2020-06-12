/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
71 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Monrovia, CA
Monrovia
13 Units Available
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Monrovia
31 Units Available
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Results within 1 mile of Monrovia
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.
Duarte
1 Unit Available
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Monrovia
East San Gabriel
6 Units Available
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes for rent in San Gabriel, CA! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two and three bedroom floor plans featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite
Azusa
5 Units Available
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Freeway Corridor
5 Units Available
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Arcadia
2 Units Available
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1100 sqft
Fairview Apartments feature beautiful, spacious condo-like apartment homes located in the heart of Arcadia on a quiet tree-lined residential street. Our community is small, quaint and lush with well-manicured gardens.
Azusa
1 Unit Available
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
750 E. 5th #7 Available 06/12/20 Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show 6/10, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
1014 Fairview Avenue
1014 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
2333 sqft
This Sophisticated French Chateau style Town-home located in the heart area of Arcadia. Unit #7 is located at the end unit with the largest square feet of living space in the complex.
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
767 Southview Road
767 Southview Road, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely updated 2bed/2bath upstairs apt & 1-carport parking in the City of Arcadia. Updated kitchen comes with stove/oven, lots of cabinets for storage, and double sinks. Refrigerator was left by previous tenant and not under owner's warranty.
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
2827 Consol Avenue
2827 Consol Ave, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1405 sqft
This condo is located in the Solstice 70 community of El Monte close to the 10 and 605 freeways. This condo is 3 stories and both bedrooms are bedroom suites.
Results within 10 miles of Monrovia
Downtown Pasadena
22 Units Available
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Freeway Corridor
12 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Downtown Pasadena
40 Units Available
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Downtown Pasadena
18 Units Available
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1033 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Downtown Pasadena
31 Units Available
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,701
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Downtown Pasadena
23 Units Available
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Eastland
6 Units Available
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,161
900 sqft
Newly renovated community with espresso kitchens, GE stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and hardwood-style flooring. On-site clubhouse and sparkling pool. Coffee bar and cozy fire pit provided.
Covina
9 Units Available
Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
971 sqft
Community off West Arrow Highway, near highways 57, 60 and 210. Luxury features including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, carports and business center. Dogs and cats allowed.
Covina
9 Units Available
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1049 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Downtown Pasadena
10 Units Available
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,055
1402 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Alhambra
36 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
